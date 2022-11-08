Francona a finalist for AL Manager of the Year

Alcantara was the type of workhorse you rarely see in baseball anymore. The Marlins’ ace threw six complete games — the most by any pitcher since Chris Sale in 2016 and more than any other team had in 2022. Alcantara went 14-9 and posted a 2.28 ERA in a Major League-high 228 2/3 innings. He pitched seven or more innings in 13 consecutive starts from May 11 to July 15, the longest such streak by any pitcher since the 2014 season.