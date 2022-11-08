Francona a finalist for AL Manager of the Year
7 minutes ago
The finalists for MLB’s four major end-of-season awards — Rookie of the Year, Manager of the Year, Cy Young Award and Most Valuable Player — are being revealed right now on MLB Network.
The 2022 award winners for each league will be announced next week, starting at 6 p.m. ET on MLB Network each day:
Monday, Nov. 14: Jackie Robinson Rookies of the YearTuesday, Nov. 15: Managers of the YearWednesday, Nov. 16: Cy Young AwardsThursday, Nov. 17: MVP Awards
Here’s a breakdown of the three nominees for each award in the American League and National League.
NL Cy Young Award
Sandy Alcantara, RHP, Marlins
Alcantara was the type of workhorse you rarely see in baseball anymore. The Marlins’ ace threw six complete games — the most by any pitcher since Chris Sale in 2016 and more than any other team had in 2022. Alcantara went 14-9 and posted a 2.28 ERA in a Major League-high 228 2/3 innings. He pitched seven or more innings in 13 consecutive starts from May 11 to July 15, the longest such streak by any pitcher since the 2014 season.
Max Fried, LHP, Braves
The ace of the 2021 World Series champs was just as good in 2022 — maybe even better. Fried went 14-7 with a 2.48 ERA and 170 strikeouts in his first All-Star season, and he was instrumental in leading the Braves past the Mets for their fifth straight NL East title, with a 2.21 ERA in nine starts in August and September.
Julio Ur?as, LHP, Dodgers
With Los Angeles missing Walker Buehler and Clayton Kershaw for large chunks of the year, Ur?as was rock steady as the ace of the best team in baseball in the regular season. The 26-year-old lefty won the NL ERA title with a 2.16 ERA for the 111-win Dodgers. A year after he led the Majors with 20 wins and received Cy Young votes for the first time, Ur?as went 17-7 in 2022 with 166 strikeouts.
AL Manager of the Year
Terry Francona, Guardians
Tito led the Guardians to a 92-70 record and the AL Central title in his 10th year as their manager. Cleveland has made the postseason in six of Francona’s 10 seasons, and 2022 marked his fourth division title.
Brandon Hyde, Orioles
The Orioles were one of the biggest surprises of 2022, finishing 83-79 in Hyde’s fourth season as manager after a 110-loss season in 2021. It was Baltimore’s first winning season since 2016. The O’s had lost over 100 games in each of their last three full seasons before their turnaround in 2022.
Scott Servais, Mariners
Servais took the Mariners to the postseason for the first time since 2001, ending a 20-year playoff drought that was the longest not just in MLB, but in any of the four major North American sports leagues. It was Seattle’s second straight 90-win season under Servais.
AL Rookie of the Year
Steven Kwan, LF, Guardians
Kwan’s contact hitting made him a darling early in the season, and he kept it up all year. The 25-year-old outfielder batted .298 with six homers and 19 stolen bases for the season and finished with more walks than strikeouts (62 to 60), one of only six qualified hitters to do so. He bookended the season with AL Rookie of the Month Awards in April and September.
Julio Rodr?guez, CF, Mariners
The AL Rookie of the Year frontrunner, J-Rod was instantly one of the most electric players in baseball and sparked the Mariners to their first postseason appearance since 2001. Rodr?guez batted .284 with 28 home runs, 25 stolen bases and a 147 OPS+ along with stellar defense in center field. The 21-year-old became one of three rookies ever with both 25 homers and 25 steals, and the first since Mike Trout in 2012.
Adley Rutschman, C, Orioles
The 2019 No. 1 overall Draft pick made his big league debut on May 21 and quickly emerged as one of the top all-around catchers in the game. Rutschman ended up batting .254 with 13 home runs, 42 RBIs and a 128 OPS+, and the 24-year-old showed a strong arm behind the plate and excellent pitch framing.
NL Manager of the Year
AL Cy Young Award
NL Rookie of the Year
NL MVP Award
AL MVP Award