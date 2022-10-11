Francona-Boone connection spans 8 decades, 3 generations

Aaron Boone’s lone All-Star season came in 2003 — the year he was traded from the Reds to the Yankees. His bat famously sealed the outcome of the classic ALCS the Yanks played against the rival Red Sox. In Game 7, Boston manager Grady Little tried to ride starter Pedro Martinez too long, costing the Red Sox a 5-2 lead in the bottom of the eighth. The Yankees tied it to send it to extras, where Boone hit the walk-off home run off Tim Wakefield in the 11th. With that swing, Boone not only permanently attached his name to an expletive in New England, but he also sealed the fate of Little, who was fired by the Red Sox 11 days later.