Francona feels unwell, undergoes testing in Kansas City hospital

The last few years have been difficult for Francona. In 2020, he went through countless surgeries for stomach problems that had plagued him during the winter, spring and summer. When he thought he’d be able to come back to the team for the delayed start to the season in July, he ended up having to leave in August to address issues with blood clots that landed him in Cleveland Clinic’s intensive care unit. The next offseason, he learned he had a staph infection in his toe and it caused him to miss the second half of the ’21 season yet again.