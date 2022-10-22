Francona to return in ’23: ‘There was never a question’

Francona sat in his office in Kansas City early in September when Antonetti and general manager Mike Chernoff began having discussions with Francona about his future. The relationship between manager and front office in Cleveland is different from nearly any other Major League club. The ball is always in Francona’s court. The team has been clear that this job is his for however long he wants it. So with his current contract set to expire at the end of the ’22 season, the group got together, had a five-minute conversation about his future and came out in agreement that he’ll be back in ’23.