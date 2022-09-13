Francona’s ejection sparks Guardians: ‘He has our back’

“Any time anything happens that isn’t normal baseball is dictating something, momentum in some way, positive or negative,” Hedges said. “So when you go do that, you’ve got to be careful of that, because it might get the other team motivated, it might hurt your team. But Tito has such a good feel for what he’s doing that in those situations, all it does is fire us up and remind us that we have the guy up top that we want leading us.”