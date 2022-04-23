Franmil’s bat heats up while rest of lineup goes cold

It’s an early-season slump the Guardians have been able to weather thanks to white-hot starts from Steven Kwan, Jose Ramirez and Owen Miller at the top of the order. But Reyes’ light-tower power gives their contact-heavy lineup another dimension, and they know they need to get him going for their offense to click on all cylinders. Francona and Reyes were particularly encouraged by the way both of Reyes’ homers went to the opposite field; in his career, more than three-quarters of his homers (72 of 93, 77 percent) have gone to either center or right field.