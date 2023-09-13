Freeman gets it done with clutch hit vs. Giants

Guardians center fielder Myles Straw, second baseman Andr?s Gim?nez and infielder Tyler Freeman spent Monday night together in San Francisco.

The trio hung out and chatted about baseball. Freeman mentioned the difficult stretch he’s endured over the last few weeks in the times he’s been given opportunities to get in the lineup. But Straw had some words of encouragement for him: “Just go out there and have good at-bats.”

Just a few hours later, he did just that, serving a 100.1 mph single into center field to lift the Guardians to a 3-1 victory over the Giants on Tuesday night at Oracle Park. While Cleveland got itself back in the win column, the Twins also enjoyed a 3-2 win over the Rays, meaning the Guardians’ deficit in the AL Central remains 7 1/2 games.