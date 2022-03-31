Friday night games free on Apple TV+

March 29th, 2022
Apple TV+ is your home for a doubleheader of MLB action every Friday night this season, and on Tuesday the first-half schedule of games was announced.
You can watch all of these games for free on Apple TV+ presented by Cue Health and ZipRecruiter.
The 2022 slate begins on April 8 when Max Scherzer and the Mets take on Juan Soto and the Nationals at 7 p.m. ET. That will be followed by the defending American League champions, the Astros, visiting reigning AL MVP Shohei Ohtani, who is scheduled to take the hill and hit leadoff for the Angels.
“Friday Night Baseball” games will be available to anyone with Internet access across devices where Apple TV+ can be found. That includes the Apple TV app on iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV 4K and HD, and on tv.apple.com, along with smart TVs, gaming consoles and cable set-top boxes.
Free coverage of “Friday Night Baseball” will include live pre- and postgame shows, and will be available on Apple TV+ in the United States, Canada, Australia, Brazil, Japan, Mexico, Puerto Rico, South Korea and the United Kingdom, and for a limited time, without the need for a subscription.
Here is the schedule for the first 12 weeks of free “Friday Night Baseball” on Apple TV+ Presented by Cue Health and ZipRecruiter:
Friday, April 8
New York Mets at Washington Nationals, 7 p.m. ET
Houston Astros at Los Angeles Angels, 9:30 p.m. ET
Friday, April 15
Tampa Bay Rays at Chicago White Sox, 7 p.m. ET
Cincinnati Reds at Los Angeles Dodgers, 10 p.m. ET
Friday, April 22
St. Louis Cardinals at Cincinnati Reds, 6:30 p.m. ET
Texas Rangers at Oakland Athletics, 9:30 p.m. ET
Friday, April 29
New York Yankees at Kansas City Royals, 8 p.m. ET
Washington Nationals at San Francisco Giants, 10 p.m. ET
Friday, May 6
Chicago White Sox at Boston Red Sox, 7 p.m. ET
Tampa Bay Rays at Seattle Mariners, 9:30 p.m. ET
Friday, May 13
San Diego Padres at Atlanta Braves, 7 p.m. ET
Chicago Cubs at Arizona Diamondbacks, 9:30 p.m. ET
Friday, May 20
St. Louis Cardinals at Pittsburgh Pirates, 6:30 p.m. ET
Texas Rangers at Houston Astros, 8 p.m. ET
Friday, May 27
Baltimore Orioles at Boston Red Sox, 7 p.m. ET
Toronto Blue Jays at Los Angeles Angels, 9:30 p.m. ET
Friday, June 3
Detroit Tigers at New York Yankees, 7 p.m. ET
Atlanta Braves at Colorado Rockies, 8:30 p.m. ET
Friday, June 10
Tampa Bay Rays at Minnesota Twins, 8 p.m. ET
New York Mets at Los Angeles Angels, 9:30 p.m. ET
Friday, June 17
Chicago White Sox at Houston Astros, 8 p.m. ET
Cleveland Guardians at Los Angeles Dodgers, 10 p.m. ET
Friday, June 24
Chicago Cubs at St. Louis Cardinals, 8 p.m. ET
Detroit Tigers at Arizona Diamondbacks, 9:30 p.m. ET