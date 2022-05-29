From CF to RP, Gose’s MLB tour comes full circle in Detroit

As Gose looked on from the visitors’ bullpen during the ninth inning of the Guardians’ 2-1 loss to the Tigers on Sunday, he had time to ponder the first time he’d taken the field in Detroit since May 8, 2016. What’s most remarkable about that is that, when faced with the potential end of his career or the opportunity to transition into a pitcher, the 15th overall pick in the 2017 MLB Draft took the latter option and ran with it.