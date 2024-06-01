Fry’s breakout season opening everyone’s eyes: ‘isn’t a fluke’

His performance was a factor in the Guardians’ decision to designate outfielder Estevan Florial for assignment prior to Friday’s matchup. Cleveland was getting Kwan back from the IL, which meant Fry would no longer be getting consistent reps in left field. He can get behind the plate from time to time, like he did against the Nationals, and he can spell guys at the corner-infield spots when they get days off. But the only other option to keep him in the lineup (other than DH) is by playing him more in right field. Eliminating one other outfielder from this mix helps get Fry more at-bats — plate appearances that he’s earned.