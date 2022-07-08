Futures Game scouting reports for each team

Yankees: Anthony Volpe, SS (No. 1/MLB No. 8); Jasson Dominguez, OF (No. 3/MLB No. 40); Ken Waldichuk, LHP (No. 5/MLB No. 74)

MLB Pipeline’s 2021 Hitting Prospect of the Year, Volpe started slowly this season but has boosted his numbers to .244/.342/.444 with 11 homers and 33 steals in 70 games as one of the youngest hitters (age 21) in Double-A. The 2019 first-rounder from a New Jersey high school still projects to be a plus hitter with power to match, not to mention solid speed and a high baseball IQ. Few international prospects have been hyped more than Dominguez, who signed for $5.1 million out of the Dominican Republic in 2019 and is known as “The Martian” for his otherworldly tools. He’s batting .257/.368/.424 with eight homers and 16 steals in 69 Single-A contests. Far less ballyhooed than Volpe and Dominguez when he was drafted in 2019’s fifth round out of Saint Mary’s, Waldichuk misses bats with tremendous shape and carry on a 92-98 mph fastball and backs it up with a sweeping slider and fading changeup. He ranks seventh in the Minors in strikeout rate (13.4 per nine innings), ninth in both strikeouts (101 in 68 innings between Double-A and Triple-A) and opponent average (.183) and 10th in ERA (1.99).