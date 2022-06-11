Guardians 

Game Story: Guardians’ 4-run 4th not enough ?

OAK @ CLE

Oakland

Athletics

(20-40)

Cleveland

Guardians

(28-26)

Top 1

OAK1

CLE0

Result of AB

AB: Christian Bethancourt | P: Zach Plesac

Top 4

OAK2

CLE0

Result of AB

AB: Matt Davidson | P: Zach Plesac

Top 4

OAK2

CLE0

Result of AB

AB: Cristian Pache | P: Zach Plesac

Bot 4

OAK2

CLE1

Result of AB

AB: Jose Ramirez | P: Frankie Montas

Bot 4

OAK2

CLE2

Result of AB

AB: Josh Naylor | P: Frankie Montas

Bot 4

OAK2

CLE3

Result of AB

AB: Owen Miller | P: Frankie Montas

Bot 4

OAK2

CLE4

Result of AB

AB: Richie Palacios | P: Frankie Montas

Bot 6

OAK2

CLE5

Result of AB