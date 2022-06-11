Game Story: Guardians’ 4-run 4th not enough ?
OAK @ CLE
Oakland
Athletics
(20-40)
Cleveland
Guardians
(28-26)
Top 1
OAK1
CLE0
Result of AB
AB: Christian Bethancourt | P: Zach Plesac
Top 4
OAK2
CLE0
Result of AB
AB: Matt Davidson | P: Zach Plesac
Top 4
OAK2
CLE0
Result of AB
AB: Cristian Pache | P: Zach Plesac
Bot 4
OAK2
CLE1
Result of AB
AB: Jose Ramirez | P: Frankie Montas
Bot 4
OAK2
CLE2
Result of AB
AB: Josh Naylor | P: Frankie Montas
Bot 4
OAK2
CLE3
Result of AB
AB: Owen Miller | P: Frankie Montas
Bot 4
OAK2
CLE4
Result of AB
AB: Richie Palacios | P: Frankie Montas
Bot 6
OAK2
CLE5
Result of AB