Game Story: Guardians hit B2B HRs in G1 ?
NYY @ CLE
New York
Yankees
(57-21)
Cleveland
Guardians
(39-35)
Bot 2
NYY0
CLE1
Result of AB
AB: Josh Naylor | P: Gerrit Cole
Bot 2
NYY0
CLE2
Result of AB
AB: Franmil Reyes | P: Gerrit Cole
Top 3
NYY1
CLE2
Result of AB
AB: DJ LeMahieu | P: Kirk McCarty
Top 3
NYY2
CLE2
Result of AB
AB: Miguel Andujar | P: Kirk McCarty
Top 3
NYY4
CLE2
Result of AB
AB: Aaron Hicks | P: Kirk McCarty
Top 6
NYY6
CLE2
Result of AB
AB: Matt Carpenter | P: Anthony Gose
Top 6
NYY8
CLE2
Result of AB
AB: Gleyber Torres | P: Anthony Castro
Top 7
NYY9
CLE2
Result of AB
AB: Matt Carpenter | P: Anthony Castro
Top 7
NYY10
CLE2
Result of AB
AB: Jose Trevino | P: Anthony Castro
Bot 7
NYY10
CLE3
Result of AB
AB: Myles Straw | P: Ron Marinaccio
Bot 7
NYY10
CLE4
Result of AB
AB: Steven Kwan | P: Ron Marinaccio
Top 8
NYY11
CLE4
Result of AB
AB: Gleyber Torres | P: Anthony Castro
Top 9
NYY12
CLE4
Result of AB
AB: Matt Carpenter | P: Ernie Clement
Top 9
NYY13
CLE4
Result of AB
AB: Jose Trevino | P: Ernie Clement
Bot 9
NYY13
CLE4
Result of AB