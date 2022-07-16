Game Story: Guardians pound Tigers for 10 runs ?
DET @ CLE
Detroit
Tigers
(37-55)
Cleveland
Guardians
(46-44)
Bot 1
DET0
CLE3
Result of AB
AB: Jose Ramirez | P: Michael Pineda
Bot 2
DET0
CLE4
Result of AB
AB: Myles Straw | P: Michael Pineda
Bot 2
DET0
CLE6
Result of AB
AB: Amed Rosario | P: Michael Pineda
Bot 2
DET0
CLE8
Result of AB
AB: Jose Ramirez | P: Michael Pineda
Bot 4
DET0
CLE9
Result of AB
AB: Josh Naylor | P: Angel De Jesus
Bot 4
DET0
CLE10
Result of AB
AB: Nolan Jones | P: Angel De Jesus
Bot 8
DET0
CLE10
Result of AB
AB: Alex Call | P: Harold Castro
Bot 8
DET0
CLE10
Result of AB
AB: Amed Rosario | P: Harold Castro
Top 9
DET0
CLE10
Result of AB
AB: Eric Haase | P: Tanner Tully
Top 9
DET0
CLE10
Result of AB