Guardians 

Game Story: Guardians, Yankees clash in Game 2 ?

MLB Logo icon

This browser does not support the video element.

Storyline to watch: Bats need a boost

Will an extra day of rest because of the rainout boost the Guardians’ offense? Even with a sterling Shane Bieber going in Game 2, the ace will need some run support to even the ALDS

This browser does not support the video element.

Storyline to watch: Playoff shimmy

Nestor Cortes, who has a 2.50 ERA in 5 regular-season appearances (2 starts) against the Guardians in his career, will make his first postseason start