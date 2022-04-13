Game Story: J-Ram’s slam caps 6-RBI game ?
CLE @ CIN
Cleveland
Guardians
(3-2)
Cincinnati
Reds
(2-3)
Top 3
CLE1
CIN0
Result of AB
AB: Steven Kwan | P: Tyler Mahle
Top 3
CLE3
CIN0
Result of AB
AB: Jose Ramirez | P: Tyler Mahle
Top 4
CLE4
CIN0
Result of AB
AB: Andres Gimenez | P: Tyler Mahle
Bot 6
CLE4
CIN2
Result of AB
AB: Jonathan India | P: Shane Bieber
Bot 6
CLE4
CIN4
Result of AB
AB: Tyler Naquin | P: Anthony Gose
Bot 8
CLE4
CIN4
Result of AB
AB: Jake Fraley | P: Trevor Stephan
Top 9
CLE6
CIN4
Result of AB
AB: Andres Gimenez | P: Hunter Strickland
Top 9
CLE10
CIN4
Result of AB
AB: Jose Ramirez | P: Daniel Duarte
Bot 9
CLE10
CIN5
Result of AB
AB: Aristides Aquino | P: Sam Hentges
Bot 9
CLE10
CIN5
Result of AB