Game Story: Kwan has RBI hit in opener ?
TOR @ CLE
Toronto
Blue Jays
(16-11)
Cleveland
Guardians
(12-13)
Top 2
TOR2
CLE0
Result of AB
AB: Raimel Tapia | P: Shane Bieber
Top 2
TOR4
CLE0
Result of AB
AB: George Springer | P: Shane Bieber
Top 3
TOR4
CLE0
Result of AB
AB: Matt Chapman | P: Shane Bieber
Bot 3
TOR4
CLE1
Result of AB
AB: Steven Kwan | P: Kevin Gausman
Top 4
TOR5
CLE1
Result of AB
AB: Raimel Tapia | P: Shane Bieber
Top 4
TOR6
CLE1
Result of AB
AB: George Springer | P: Shane Bieber
Top 4
TOR7
CLE1
Result of AB