Guardians 

Game Story: Naylor’s 2-run knock not enough in G1 ?

SD @ CLE

San Diego

Padres

(16-8)

Cleveland

Guardians

(10-13)

Top 1

SD1

CLE0

Result of AB

AB: Eric Hosmer | P: Zach Plesac

Top 3

SD3

CLE0

Result of AB

AB: Manny Machado | P: Zach Plesac

Bot 3

SD3

CLE1

Result of AB

AB: Steven Kwan | P: Mike Clevinger

Bot 5

SD3

CLE3

Result of AB

AB: Josh Naylor | P: Steven Wilson

Top 6

SD4

CLE3

Result of AB

AB: Austin Nola | P: Enyel De Los Santos

Top 6

SD5

CLE3

Result of AB

AB: Jake Cronenworth | P: Enyel De Los Santos

Top 6

SD5

CLE3

Result of AB