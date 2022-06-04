Guardians 

Game Story: Ram?rez, Gim?nez homer ?

CLE @ BAL

Cleveland

Guardians

(23-24)

Baltimore

Orioles

(22-32)

Top 1

CLE1

BAL0

Result of AB

AB: Jose Ramirez | P: Tyler Wells

Bot 1

CLE1

BAL1

Result of AB

AB: Trey Mancini | P: Triston McKenzie

Top 2

CLE2

BAL1

Result of AB

AB: Andres Gimenez | P: Tyler Wells

Top 3

CLE2

BAL1

Result of AB

AB: Steven Kwan | P: Tyler Wells

Bot 3

CLE2

BAL4

Result of AB

AB: Austin Hays | P: Triston McKenzie

Bot 4

CLE2

BAL5

Result of AB

AB: Rougned Odor | P: Triston McKenzie

Top 5

CLE3

BAL5

Result of AB

AB: Steven Kwan | P: Keegan Akin

Top 5

CLE4

BAL5

Result of AB

AB: Myles Straw | P: Keegan Akin

Bot 5

CLE4

BAL5

Result of AB

AB: Cedric Mullins | P: Triston McKenzie

Top 7

CLE4

BAL5

Result of AB