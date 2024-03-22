Get ready for Opening Day with free games streaming on MLB.TV
43 minutes ago
The season-opening Seoul Series between the Dodgers and Padres may be over, but that doesn’t mean you have to go without baseball until MLB’s other clubs begin the regular season on March 28.
MLB.TV is running its annual free preview, which means you can watch dozens of select Spring Training games for free from Friday through Tuesday. All you need to do is log in with an MLB.com account — no credit card required. And for the ability to stream every out-of-market game all season long and access a host of additional features, you can subscribe to MLB.TV right now.
Here are some of the games that you can check out during MLB.TV’s free preview (all times ET). For a full schedule of available games click here.
FridayMLB.TV’s free preview starts off with a packed schedule, with eight games available to stream for free from 1:05 p.m. to 6:40 p.m.
A number of aces are set to get their final tune-up before Opening Day. Check here to see which of your favorite hurlers are scheduled to toe the rubber.
Reigning NL MVP Ronald Acuña Jr. — back from a right-knee injury suffered earlier this spring — could be in action when the Braves take on the Twins (split squad) at 1:05 p.m.
A Subway Series matchup between the Yankees and Mets (1:05 p.m.) is also on the slate.
Additionally, you can get a double dose of the reigning World Series-champion Rangers, who have split-squad matchups against the Guardians and Rockies, both starting at 4:05 p.m. You’re going to want to check out Wyatt Langford (MLB Pipeline’s No. 6 overall prospect), one of the breakout stars of Spring Training.
SaturdayMLB.TV’s free preview continues with a full day of baseball, featuring 13 games available to stream for free.
The early window includes Orioles (SS) vs. Rays (SS) at 1:05 p.m., Phillies vs. Yankees (SS) at 1:05 p.m. and Astros vs. Mets at 1:10 p.m.
Later, there’s Rangers vs. Royals at 3:05 p.m, Brewers vs. Cubs at 4:05 p.m. and Blue Jays (SS) vs. Orioles (SS) at 6:05 p.m.
SundayThe annual exhibition Freeway Series between the Angels and Dodgers begins at Dodger Stadium (7:10 p.m.). The series has added intrigue this year after Shohei Ohtani jumped from the Halos to the Dodgers in free agency during the offseason.
Orioles-Twins (1:05 p.m.), Guardians-Reds (4:05 p.m.) and D-backs-Brewers (4:10 p.m.) are some of the other matchups on the slate.
MondayThe penultimate day of the spring schedule features a full day of baseball, starting with Rays-Phillies at 12:05 p.m. and ending with a trio of 9:40 p.m. games — Guardians-D-backs, Mariners-Padres and Giants-A’s.
Blue Jays-Pirates (1:05 p.m.), Twins-Braves (1:05 p.m.), Cardinals-Cubs (4:05 p.m.), Red Sox-Rangers (8:05 p.m.) and Angels-Dodgers (9:10 p.m.) are also among the games available to stream for free.
TuesdayWe wrap things up with another action-packed slate.
The Cubs will host the Cardinals in an NL Central rivalry game at 3:05 p.m. You can also check out Red Sox-Rangers (2:05 p.m.), Brewers-Rockies (3:10 p.m.), Mariners-Padres (4:10 p.m.) and A’s-Giants (8:05 p.m.), as well as the final game of the Freeway Series between the Dodgers and Angels at 9:07 p.m.