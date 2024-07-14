Get to know MLB’s No. 1 Draft pick Travis Bazzana

Assuming Bazzana joins Carroll in being a first-round pick, he’ll make a special kind of history. It’s worth noting that Australian-born players aren’t eligible for the MLB Draft, unless they’ve moved to the United States, Canada or a U.S. territory such as Puerto Rico. But with that caveat, there has never been an Australian-born player drafted in the first round (or even the second round), with Josh Spence in 2009 and Clayton Tanner in 2006 leading the pack as third-round picks. Twenty-nine Australian-born players have been drafted at least once in the Modern Draft Era (since 1965), and according to Baseball Australia, 38 players who were either born or raised in Australia have appeared in an MLB game.