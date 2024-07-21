Get to know Travis Bazzana, Guardians’ No. 1 overall pick

When did you first start dreaming about becoming a Major League baseball player?Bazzana: I think like 5, 6 [years old]. I don’t remember ever putting a different answer to, “What’s your dream job?” Or “What do you want to do in the future other than Major League Baseball player?” … I played 6U T-ball when I was 3, and I know that by the time I was 4 or 5 there was an extreme passion there, and everyone could kind of see it around me.

You played so many sports growing up. Why was baseball the one?Bazzana: I was hitting tennis balls off a tee, then my mom was bowling me cricket balls. And I was at the park kicking a soccer ball and I was also at the field playing touch rugby with my buddies. I was doing everything, but for some reason … my identity was: I was the baseball kid and I brought that on. I did all these other things and enjoyed doing that with my friends, but my passion was always in baseball and I don’t remember a time where I wasn’t ever obsessing over the game and wanting to be at the field.