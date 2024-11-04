Giménez, Kwan win Gold Glove Awards for 3rd straight year

“Obviously, we see the amazing plays and this and that, but he doesn’t dress up routine plays. He gets them done,” Vogt said. “And I think meticulous practice that he puts in every day allows him to be as good as he is. He takes so much pride in the little things on defense. I mean, the countless relay throws. He saved us so many runs this year, not just with the great plays, but just with his instincts.”