Giménez, Kwan win Gold Glove Awards for 3rd straight year
2:20 AM UTC
CLEVELAND — This has just become a guarantee now, hasn’t it?
Once again, the Guardians have a pair of Rawlings Gold Glove Award winners. Andrés Giménez took home the hardware for American League second basemen and Steven Kwan got the honor for AL left fielders, as announced on ESPN on Sunday evening.
That’s three straight years of Gold Glove greatness for this dynamic defensive duo. It’s the fifth time in the past six seasons the Guardians have had multiple Gold Glove recipients. Before 2019, Cleveland had not had more than one winner in a year since 2001.
The Guardians had two other finalists. Shortstop Brayan Rocchio fell to Kansas City’s Bobby Witt Jr., and third baseman José Ramírez lost to Houston’s Alex Bregman. Ramírez is still searching for his first Gold Glove Award and has expressed how important it is for him to win one during his career.
But for now, all the attention goes to Kwan and Giménez.
Kwan hasn’t known a season without a Gold Glove. He’s won the award in each of his three big league seasons. This year, he was as reliable as ever.
Kwan had the most defensive runs saved (10) among AL left fielders, and he was tied for fifth in assists (nine) among MLB outfielders. Statcast ranked his arm value in the 99th percentile, while he was in the 85th percentile in outs above average.
In a blink of an eye, Kwan has gone from a wide-eyed rookie to a veteran presence for rookie outfielders to look up to. His teammates have coined his signature quick throws into the infield to make sure singles don’t become doubles the “Kwan turn.” Right fielder Jhonkensy Noel has said he tries to replicate it.
“Our team is full of leadership, and that looks different to everybody,” Guardians manager Stephen Vogt said during the postseason. “And the way Steven Kwan attacks the outfield work, the pregame, the throwing to bases in practice … Kwanie takes pride in his accurate throws.”
And then there’s Giménez.
Just the mention of his name can spark an endless highlight reel of jaw-dropping plays in one’s mind. Whether it was his ridiculous grab on a ground ball behind first base in Game 3 of the AL Championship Series that allowed the Guardians to secure one win or just a random leaping play in the middle of the season that prompted him to take a bow in the infield, Giménez, once again, did it all.
“He’s by far the best defender on the planet,” Vogt said, “and it’s really fun to watch.”
Giménez led AL position players in defensive runs saved (20). He was tied for second in MLB behind Milwaukee second baseman Brice Turang (22). And if there’s such a thing as the 100th percentile, that’s where Statcast has him ranked for outs above average (21).
It’s numbers like these that made Giménez a no-doubt decision to win the Platinum Glove Award last year. Can he do it again? The Guardians believe so.
“Obviously, we see the amazing plays and this and that, but he doesn’t dress up routine plays. He gets them done,” Vogt said. “And I think meticulous practice that he puts in every day allows him to be as good as he is. He takes so much pride in the little things on defense. I mean, the countless relay throws. He saved us so many runs this year, not just with the great plays, but just with his instincts.”