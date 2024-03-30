Giménez perfect at plate as Guardians set tone early

GiménezHe is key to this offense’s success. In 2022, he was unstoppable in the first half of the season, easily earning his first All-Star Game appearance. With a hot Giménez, José Ramírez and Josh Naylor in the heart of this lineup, the Guardians got to see just how far they could go. But as Naylor got hotter in 2023 and Ramírez delivered his typical performance, Giménez faded — and the team’s results followed suit.

This is the smallest of all sample sizes so far, but seeing both of his doubles explode off the bat faster than 101 mph after having a season in which he ranked in the bottom 1 percent of the league in average exit velocity is certainly a strong foundation to build off of in 2024.

“He just looks balanced to me,” Vogt said. “He doesn’t look like he’s over-swinging at all. … He’s swinging at the right pitches right now and I think that’s the biggest thing.”