Giménez the last of several heroes as Guardians walk off Yankees

But the Guardians have become used to overcoming the odds this season. We were expecting a similar offensive output to last year, when Cleveland averaged 4.1 runs per game, after the team made few moves to improve the roster. Instead, it has averaged 5.4 runs per game so far. We’ve been taught to believe that the rotation has to be the strongest asset of this organization, but so far, injuries and hiccups have caused problems. And still, the Guardians have 10 wins in their first 15 games.