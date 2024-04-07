Giménez’s no-look flip propels Guardians to 4th straight win

Cleveland, which has won four in a row, was up two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning, but Minnesota put runners on first and second with none out. Former Clevelander Carlos Santana served a hard-hit chopper up the middle. Giménez slid on one knee and backhanded the ball, preventing it from trickling into the outfield. His job was accomplished. He kept the ball in the infield, forcing Byron Buxton, who was on second, to go no farther than third. Or so we all thought.