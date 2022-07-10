Gim?nez, Clase join Ram?rez as All-Stars

Both Clase and Gim?nez will have Ram?rez to lean on throughout this process, considering this will be the Cleveland star’s fourth trip to the Midsummer Classic (also in ’17, ’18 and ’21). The race for the American League starting third baseman came down to Ram?rez and Boston’s Rafael Devers, and even though Ram?rez received the most votes in the first round of voting, he was bested by the Red Sox slugger in the final phase and moved to the reserves list.