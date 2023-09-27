Gim?nez continues his strong September at the plate

Maybe Gim?nez’s hot bat has arrived too late to help make an impact in 2023, but seeing this side of him emerge once again has to be comforting for an organization that’s looking forward to him being one of the rocks of its lineup in ’24. And with two more hits, including a homer, in the Guardians’ 11-7 loss to the Reds on Tuesday night at Progressive Field, Gim?nez doesn’t seem to be slowing down.