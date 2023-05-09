Gim?nez gets assist from runner on bizarre caught stealing

Gim?nez had two highlight-reel-worthy plays in the first two innings of the series opener against Detroit at Progressive Field. First, he backhanded a ground ball up the middle, robbing Riley Greene of a hit, then slid the ball to Amed Rosario to get the force out at second base by simply flicking it out of his glove. Then, in the second inning, he made an impressive tag on a stolen-base attempt — but this time, he needed to credit Akil Baddoo with an assist.