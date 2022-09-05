Gim?nez making Lindor trade look better for Guardians every day

Fans were ready for a top-notch replacement for Lindor. Instead, Gim?nez stumbled his way through the first few weeks of the 2021 season and was optioned to Triple-A for most of the summer. But for anyone who was ready to determine that Cleveland “lost” the trade with the Mets, Gim?nez quickly proved to everyone he was everything and more the Guardians were asking for in 2022.