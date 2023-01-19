Gim?nez to host cleat design contest at Guards Fest

Those who are interested in participating in the cleat design competition will be able to sit down, draw their design on a printed-out cleat template and submit it for review. Gim?nez will find time during both the morning and afternoon sessions to pop by, weigh in on the designs and help those who are drawing. At the end of the night, Hrusovsky and Gim?nez will review the submissions and will determine a winner. That person will be contacted shortly after Guards Fest and will receive a pair of cleats with their winning design, on top of watching the Guardians second baseman sport the look during Spring Training.