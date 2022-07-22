Gim?nez’s wild All-Star Game play proved he belongs

He walked into Progressive Field on Saturday ready to prepare for a matchup against the Tigers when his phone started buzzing constantly. His friends and family were messaging him, congratulating him on the news and leaving him confused until he read some tweets. It wasn’t until later that Guardians manager Terry Francona was able to tell the 23-year-old, who was already pranked earlier in the week into thinking for a brief moment that he didn’t make the All-Star roster, that he was suddenly going to be starting at second base for the American League.