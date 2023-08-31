Giolito, L?pez, Moore all claimed by Guardians

The Angels, desperate to get to the postseason in the midst of an MVP-worthy campaign from Shohei Ohtani, acquired Giolito, L?pez and others ahead of the Aug. 1 Trade Deadline. Immediately after the Deadline, however, they lost seven straight games and never got back on track in the AL Wild Card race. Then, Ohtani injured his elbow. The Angels opted to put several of their pending free agents on irrevocable waivers earlier this week.