Giolito’s turnaround outing likely too little, too late for Guardians

It was far from perfect, but this was much closer to the version of Lucas Giolito the Guardians were hoping to see when they claimed him off waivers from the Angels last week.

Even though he gave up four runs, Giolito was able to turn in seven innings with nine strikeouts and no walks in Cleveland’s 6-2 loss to the Angels at Angel Stadium on Saturday night. He admitted that he needs to hone in on his fastball command, but his secondary stuff was much more effective than it was in his debut on Monday night at Progressive Field. This was the stepping stone he needed to hopefully get himself on the right track.

The problem for the Guardians is, it’s likely too late.