Go inside the Draft Lottery room as Guardians win No. 1 pick

Each executive was handed a piece of paper that listed every possible number combination in the air mix machine. Those with higher odds had more combinations lean in their favor. MLB officials read the first combination: 3-9-11-13, a sequence that meant the first pick went to…the Nationals.

Wait, what?

The Guardians weren’t technically supposed to have the first pick. The Nationals were called, but Washington had the No. 2 pick in the 2023 MLB Draft, making them ineligible to pick higher than No. 10 in ’24, per the rule that “payor clubs” — categorized as clubs that give vs. receive revenue-sharing dollars — cannot be selected in back-to-back lotteries.

So, the Nationals’ drawing was voided, and the Guardians had a second chance.

As the next numbers were called, Purser couldn’t believe what he was hearing.

“Seeing some numbers come across and you’re looking at your chart like, ‘Oh wow, this could happen,’” Purser recalled.

It happened. A Guardians sequence was called, which meant the Cleveland organization would have the first overall pick for the first time in franchise history.

Purser couldn’t believe it. He was overwhelmed with emotion. He just wanted to tell the rest of his front-office members what they could prepare for, but he couldn’t. He was locked in a room.

By 4 p.m. ET, the Draft order was official, but the broadcast wasn’t scheduled to start until 6 p.m. ET. So, Purser had to just sit in the room and anxiously pass the time. How would any MLB executive do that? Playing board games, of course. With Yahtzee and Sequence on one side of the room, others started a Texas Hold ‘Em tournament, using Cheez-It crackers and cookies as poker chips.