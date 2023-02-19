Gonzalez already flexing power in Spring Training

The Guardians haven’t started team workouts just yet and the last few position players are still trickling in to Goodyear, Ariz., but that doesn’t mean we can’t make observations already. Hitters have taken batting practice all week and pitchers have been throwing bullpens. A handful of hurlers (especially Minor Leaguers) have already gotten themselves ready enough to start throwing live batting-practice sessions against their teammates. The first full-squad workout will be on Tuesday, which is when we’ll be able to start learning a lot more about this club. In the meantime, let’s talk about the three observations I’ve made in the early days of camp: