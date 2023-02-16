Gonzalez out to prove breakout ’22 was no fluke

Now, Gonzalez is tasked with the quest of proving that last season’s showing is what we’ll continue to see. His reputation of struggling with plate discipline is still there, and it’s not rare for players to fall into sophomore slumps, attempting to do even more than they did in their rookie seasons. With Josh Bell in the mix at first base, Josh Naylor may see more time in right field, which gives Gonzalez a little competition for his playing time. And George Valera is knocking on the big league door.