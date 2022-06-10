Gonzalez raking way into Cleveland history books

Even though he’s known for his power, Gonzalez has yet to launch his first big league homer. All of his contributions have come from singles and doubles, and his four hits on Thursday raise his average to a whopping .404. He had a brief scare in the top of the eighth when he rammed into the right-field wall while tracking down a fly ball. But after he was slow to get up, he came back in the bottom half of the frame to spark a four-run inning with a leadoff single.