Gonzalez showcases defense with jaw-dropping play

But what about his defense? Because the Guardians have Franmil Reyes as their everyday designated hitter (outside of a few games in either corner outfield spot), Gonzalez needed to be able to play a sound right field in order to stay in the lineup. He’s had some miscues — including some mental ones, like when he threw a ball into the stands after mistaking the number of outs — but most of them have been teachable moments that young rookies are bound to run into. The bigger picture has been that Gonzalez can handle himself defensively just as well as he can offensively, and he proved that on Friday.