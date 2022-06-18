Gose clutch in highest-leverage outing of career

The timing of his first callup wasn’t easy. Because he already had five years of Major League experience as an outfielder, Gose had exhausted all of his options, meaning if Cleveland was going to add him to the big league roster, he was going to have to be there for the long haul. If he was sent down, he’d be at risk of being claimed off waivers because the team would have to designate him for assignment. So, the Guardians had to be patient and wait until the end of the 2021 season to give him his first shot as a hurler in the big leagues.