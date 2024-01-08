Guardians’ 1B options for 2024: Naylor and who else?

It wasn’t until last month that De Los Santos (No. 12 prospect) was thrown into the mix. Selected from Arizona in the Rule 5 Draft, he can play either corner infield spot. When it comes to the power that’s been missing in Cleveland’s lineup, De Los Santos has the ability to fill that void, too. MLB Pipeline ranks the 20-year-old as a 60-grade power hitter with elite exit velocities. However, he’s young and inexperienced (he’s never played above Double-A) and has struggled with being overly aggressive at the plate in the Minors. It may be difficult to improve on that at the Major League level.