Guardians 2022 Draft signings tracker
July 22nd, 2022
Below is a list of every player drafted by the Guardians.
Each club has until 5 p.m. ET/4 pm. CT on Monday, Aug. 1, to come to terms with its Draft selections. If a player has exhausted his collegiate eligibility, he can sign at any time up until one week prior to the next year’s Draft.
Draft-and-follow picks — high school and junior college players selected after the 10th round who attend a two-year college after the Draft — can sign with their selecting teams for up to $250,000 up until a week prior to the following year’s Draft.
Total bonus pool: $9,986,200MLB rank: 13
1 (16): Chase DeLauter, OF, James Madison (Pick value: $3,937,600)Has not yet agreed to terms
CBA (37): Justin Campbell, RHP, Oklahoma State (Pick value: $2,101,800)Has not yet agreed to terms
2 (54): Parker Messick, LHP, Florida State (Pick value: $1,407,100)Has not yet agreed to terms
3 (92): Joe Lampe, OF, Arizona State (Pick value: $670,000)Has not yet agreed to terms
4 (121): Nate Furman, 2B, UNC Charlotte (Pick value: $497,900)Has not yet agreed to terms
5 (151): Guy Lipscomb Jr., OF, Belmont University (Pick value: $371,800)Has not yet agreed to terms
6 (181): Dylan DeLucia, RHP, Ole Miss (Pick value: $284,200)Has not agreed to terms
7 (211): Javier Santos, RHP, Georgia Premier Academy (Pick value: $222,400)Has not agreed to terms
8 (241): Jackson Humphries, LHP, Fuquay-Varina HS (NC) (Pick value: $180,000)Has not agreed to terms
9 (271): Austin Peterson, RHP, Connecticut (Pick value: $161,200)Has not agreed to terms
10 (301): Jacob Zibin, RHP, TNXL Academy (Fla.) (Pick value: $152,000)Has not agreed to terms
11 (331): Magnus Ellerts, RHP, Florida SouthWestern State CollegeHas not agreed to terms
12 (361): Jack Jasiak, RHP, South FloridaHas not agreed to terms
13 (391): Tyresse Turner, SS, USCHas not agreed to terms
14 (421): Pres Cavenaugh, OF, UNC GreensboroHas not agreed to terms
15 (451): Adam Tulloch, LHP, Arizona StateHas not agreed to terms
16 (481): Logun Clark, C, Taft HS (Calif.)Has not agreed to terms
17 (511): Angel Zarate, OF, North CarolinaHas not agreed to terms
18 (541): Zach Jacobs, RHP, UC Riverside (Calif.)Has not agreed to terms
19 (571): Geo Rivera Jr., RHP, Walters State CC (TN)Has not agreed to terms
20 (601): Shawn Rapp, LHP, North CarolinaHas not agreed to terms
How bonus pools and pick values work
Each choice in the first 10 rounds comes with an assigned value, with the total for a club’s selections equaling what it can spend in those rounds without incurring a penalty. If a player taken in the top 10 rounds doesn’t sign, his pick’s value gets subtracted from his team’s pool. Clubs near the top of the Draft often spend less than the assigned value for those choices and use the savings to offer more money to later selections.
Teams that exceed their bonus pool face a penalty. Clubs that outspend their allotment by 0-5 percent pay a 75 percent tax on the overage. At higher thresholds, clubs lose future picks: a first-rounder and a 75 percent tax for surpassing their pool by more than 5 and up to 10 percent; a first- and a second-rounder and a 100 percent tax for more than 10 and up to 15 percent; and two first-rounders and a 100 percent tax for more than 15 percent.
Bonus pools by club:Orioles: $16,933,000D-backs: $15,120,200Mets: $13,963,000Pirates: $13,741,300Rockies: $13,667,800Nationals: $11,013,900Reds: $10,799,700Marlins: $10,491,700Braves: $10,229,600Cubs: $10,098,100Padres: $10,094,200Twins: $10,041,500Guardians: $9,986,200Rangers: $9,646,000Royals: $9,471,200Blue Jays: $8,372,100Athletics: $8,320,200Red Sox: $8,082,600Tigers: $8,029,300Rays: $7,799,200Mariners: $7,258,200Brewers: $7,074,700Angels: $7,028,100Cardinals: $6,845,900Astros: $6,840,600Yankees: $6,428,600Phillies: $6,310,400White Sox: $6,292,500Giants: $5,796,400Dodgers: $4,223,800