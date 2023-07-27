Guardians acquire Thor from LA in exchange for Rosario

Syndergaard may not be at his prime, but the Guardians have a history of finding ways to get the best out of starters. With Shane Bieber, Cal Quantrill and Triston McKenzie all on the injured list and a trio of rookies following Aaron Civale in the rotation, the Guardians just need an arm who can eat up innings. Assuming he’s able to get through the rest of his rehab with no hiccups, Syndergaard should be able to at least provide that depth.