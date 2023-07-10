Guardians add prep catcher Velazquez to deep farm system

Round 2, No. 58 overall: LHP Alex Clemmey, Bishop Hendricken (R.I.)There’s no better organization to develop a 17-year-old hurler with electric stuff than the Guardians.

Cleveland has been able to master pitching development, as we’ve seen with Shane Bieber, Triston McKenzie, Tanner Bibee and Gavin Williams over the last handful of years. Clemmey could be one of the names everyone is talking about in a few short years, as he already has one of the most impressive fastballs in this prep class.