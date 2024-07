This browser does not support the video element.

MLB Logo icon

This browser does not support the video element.

Stream on MLB.TV

This browser does not support the video element.

Buy tickets

This browser does not support the video element.

Bet with BetMGM!More info

This browser does not support the video element.

Joey Cantillo, the Guardians’ No. 10 prospect, has a 2.97 ERA over 8 games (7 starts) at Triple-A this season

This browser does not support the video element.

Alec Bohm leads the Majors with 36 doubles this season