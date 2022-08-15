Guardians announce CLE Inspires Week
26 minutes ago
Cleveland, OH – The Cleveland Guardians today announced that the week of August 15 will be CLE Inspires Week powered by Kaulig Giving. The week-long celebration focuses on sharing the Cleveland Guardians community efforts, spotlighting Guardians beneficiaries, and fundraising for Cleveland Guardians Charities.
“We look forward this coming week to once again spotlight our efforts in the community and raise money to support the mission of Cleveland Guardians Charities to prepare youth for success,” said Vice President of Communications and Community Impact Curtis Danburg. “We appreciate the tremendous partnerships with Kaulig Giving, Bally Sports Great Lakes and WKYC to tell the inspirational stories of the youth we support on an annual basis. We also encourage our fans to be “Guardians of the Community” by engaging in this Tuesday’s Giveathon game on BSGL and WKYC or bidding on our online auction all week.”
CLE Inspires week will be highlighted by the fourth annual Cleveland Guardians Charities Giveathon powered by Kaulig Giving, which has raised nearly $750,000 since its inception in 2019. The goal of the 2022 Giveathon is to top the $1 million overall fundraising mark during CLE Inspires Week.
“I’m excited to host the 4th annual Cleveland Guardians Charities Giveathon powered by Kaulig Giving,” said Executive Chairman of Kaulig Companies Limited, Matt Kaulig. “Our goal is to create and champion others making a positive impact in Northeast Ohio. We are thrilled to continue to work alongside Cleveland Guardians Charities through this annual campaign to support Cleveland area youth on and off the field.”
Kaulig Giving has been the proud partner of the Cleveland Guardians Giveathon since the beginning. Kaulig Giving supports the well-being of children and families through charitable giving from Kaulig Companies, community involvement and service, and partnerships with like-minded non-profit organizations creating a positive impact in Northeast Ohio and beyond.
All proceeds from CLE Inspires Week benefit Cleveland Guardians Charities (CGC) and its beneficiaries, which includes:
CMSD Baseball & Softball – CGC covers all costs associated with the 11 schools that have high school baseball & softball programs
PlayBall CLE! – A grant program offered to underserved baseball, softball and adaptive leagues across Northeast Ohio
Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Ohio – Our partnership benefits all 50 clubs in Northeast Ohio and over 10,000 youth
CLE Inspires Week will feature multiple ways for Guardians fans and partners to participate in the fundraising efforts:
4th Annual Giveathon powered by Kaulig Giving – August 16
The first 300 fans to donate $100-or-more starting at 6PM ET will receive a signed baseball from a current Cleveland Guardian player
Fans can donate at cleguardians.com/giveathon
The following events will also take place in the community during CLE Inspires Week:
CGC Golf Outing presented by Guardians Community Partners – August 18