Guardians announce CLE Inspires Week

“We look forward this coming week to once again spotlight our efforts in the community and raise money to support the mission of Cleveland Guardians Charities to prepare youth for success,” said Vice President of Communications and Community Impact Curtis Danburg. “We appreciate the tremendous partnerships with Kaulig Giving, Bally Sports Great Lakes and WKYC to tell the inspirational stories of the youth we support on an annual basis. We also encourage our fans to be “Guardians of the Community” by engaging in this Tuesday’s Giveathon game on BSGL and WKYC or bidding on our online auction all week.”