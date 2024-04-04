Guardians announce what’s new at Progressive Field for 2024

Effective at the start of the 2024 season, Progressive Field will be a cashless venue. All purchases inside the ballpark must be made with a credit or debit card, Apple Pay, Google Pay or Guards Wallet in the MLB Ballpark app, which allows for quick and easy payments around Progressive Field. Additionally, and at no charge, fans will be able to convert cash to a prepaid card via reverse ATM machines that can be used for purchases inside and outside the ballpark. These will be located near Lower and Upper Level Fan Services (behind sections 153 and 550), the left field gate and right field neighborhood area.