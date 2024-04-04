Guardians announce what’s new at Progressive Field for 2024
5:16 PM UTC
Cleveland, OH – The Cleveland Guardians today provided details about what’s new at Progressive Field for the 2024 season. The start of the new campaign at Progressive Field brings with it updated information on the ongoing ballpark renovations, new food and beverage options, exciting new partner activations around the ballpark and affordable ticket offers for fans to come visit Progressive Field throughout the summer.
Progressive Field Reimagined
Ballpark renovations at Progressive Field are underway at The Corner of Carnegie and Ontario. Continuing through Opening Day 2025, Progressive Field Reimagined is dedicated to creating a long-lasting impact in the city of Cleveland and beyond through construction to improve and extend the life of the ballpark, as well as to provide an enhanced fan experience.
Fans will be able to experience some of the new ballpark enhancements on Opening Day 2024. These include the open-air Terrace Garden space in left field with improved sight lines to the city and expansive views of the ballpark, as well as open patio-style seating and drink rails for Standing Room Only purchasers. Another addition is the Paul Davis Pennant District in right field, which will feature an open-air space for hosting both larger and smaller group outings. The Paul Davis Pennant District will also play host to multiple unique, ticketed events in 2024, including an Oktoberfest and Halfway to St. Patrick’s Day celebration.
Construction will continue throughout the 2024 season around the Terrace Garden and Terrace Hall areas, with all renovations expected to be completed by the start of the 2025 season. Blue seating was installed in Progressive Field’s Lower Bowl during the offseason, and the entire ballpark is projected to have all new blue seating by the start of the 2026 season. For more information and updates on Progressive Field renovations, including ballpark areas under construction impacting the fan experience during the 2024 season, visit CLEGuardians.com/renovations.
Due to renovations of the ballpark, the Box Office will no longer be an option for fans to purchase tickets. All tickets need to be purchased digitally.
John Adams Bleachers Signage
As announced last August, Opening Day will feature new signage at each end of the bleachers and on each vomitory to brand this area of Progressive Field as the John Adams Bleachers in honor of John’s nearly 50 years of supporting the organization as a fan fixture beating his drum to rally the team.
Cashless and Guards Wallet
Effective at the start of the 2024 season, Progressive Field will be a cashless venue. All purchases inside the ballpark must be made with a credit or debit card, Apple Pay, Google Pay or Guards Wallet in the MLB Ballpark app, which allows for quick and easy payments around Progressive Field. Additionally, and at no charge, fans will be able to convert cash to a prepaid card via reverse ATM machines that can be used for purchases inside and outside the ballpark. These will be located near Lower and Upper Level Fan Services (behind sections 153 and 550), the left field gate and right field neighborhood area.
Progressive Field Ballpark Pass
For just $49 per month, the Ballpark Pass includes a mobile Standing Room Only ticket to every Guardians home game in that month. Fans who want to be notified when Ballpark Passes become available can sign up at CLEGuardians.com/BallparkPass. Standing Room Only locations around Progressive Field include the Corner Bar, Left Field and Right Field drink rails, the Home Run Porch, the Terrace Garden and Heritage Plaza.
New Food and Beverage Options at Progressive Field
The Cleveland Guardians and foodservice partner, Delaware North, are excited to bring new food and beverage options to fans at Progressive Field this season. The new food items include:
“The Heater”
Montgomery Inn pulled pork served with our special Heater hot sauce topped with Flamin’ Hot Cheetos and jalapeño on a Kaiser bun. Available at Throwin’ Smoke BBQ (third baseline concourse) and BBQ stand (right field district).
Chicken Bites
Boneless wings served with a choice of signature sauces, featuring smoky BBQ and extra medium. Available at Fat Head’s (right field district).
Chicken Bacon Ranch Fries
Crispy french fries served with diced chicken, crumbled bacon and drizzled with ranch dressing along with yellow queso. Available at Fry Box (inner concourse between home and first base).
“Big Mozz” Mozzarella
Crispy, crusted mozzarella sticks served with a marinara dip. Available at Fry Box (inner concourse between home and first base).
Choolaah Bowls
Indian BBQ concept Choolaah, featuring their signature bowl served on a bed of fragrant basmati rice with a choice of spiced chicken or paneer (Indian-style cottage cheese) and a choice of tikka masala sauce or yellow lentil dal. Available on concourse (near first base).
“Cuban Dog”
A playful twist on a classic, featuring Montgomery Inn pulled pork, diced ham, white cheese sauce and a pickle spear served with a vegetarian sausage on a hot dog bun. Available at Happy Dog (third baseline concourse).
Fried Chicken and JoJos
A restaurant favorite from James Beard nominated chef and partner, Vinnie Cimino of Cordelia. Midwest-style fried chicken drumsticks with schmaltzy za’atar served with magic salt jojos. Available at BBQ stand (right field district).
Guardians Team Store
Due to Progressive Field renovations, a temporary Guardians Team Store for the 2024 season will be located in Gateway Plaza outside of the left field gate. The 3,800 sq. ft. space will serve as the primary retail location for Guardians apparel beginning April 8 and will offer the largest assortment of product. No ticket is needed to shop the Guardians Team Store on game day.
The Guardians Team Store will feature one-of-a-kind Guardians merchandise this season, including a 2024 Guardians Batting Practice Cap inspired by Cleveland baseball’s dominant 1990s clubs, a second collection of apparel with local partner Homage highlighting the iconic Hot Dogs mascots and a Guardians Nike Authentic Collection Bomber Jacket, otherwise known as the “Vogt Coat.”
Make sure to follow the Guardians Team Store on Instagram to stay up to date with all things Guardians apparel. Fans can follow along all season long @guardiansteamstore.
New Partner Activations and News
The following partnerships have been announced for 2024:
Dollar Bank
Dollar Bank K’s for Kids is back for the 2024 season. With each Guardians strikeout, Dollar Bank will donate to the Boys and Girls Clubs of Northeast Ohio. Additionally, the official retail bank of the Cleveland Guardians will provide the following benefits to debit card holders: 10% discount at the Progressive Field Team Store, 15% discount on mlbshop.com/Cleveland-Guardians, pre-sale links for single-game tickets and discounted tickets throughout the season, a physical Cleveland Guardians debit card and the ability to switch to Guardians checks.
Wendy’s Trigger Promotion
The Guardians and local Wendy’s locations are teaming up this season on a post-game sweet treat with every win at Progressive Field. Whenever the Guardians win at home, local Wendy’s fans will score a free small Frosty. No purchase is required, and the offer is only available at participating Northeast Ohio locations. Participating fans will need to show the Guardians social post after the game and throughout the following day to redeem their free small Frosty.
McDonald’s Trigger Promotion
Whenever the Guardians hit a double at home, local McDonald’s fans will receive a free Double Cheeseburger with a $2 or more purchase on the McDonald’s app.
Fat Head’s
Fat Head’s is the Official Craft Beer partner of the Cleveland Guardians and will be debuting new food and beverage items at the ballpark. New items include Leaf Man Lager (a collaboration beer with Cleveland Metroparks), Stumble Berry Imperial Blueberry Ale and boneless Chicken Bites featuring two of Fat Head’s signature sauces.
bet365 Parlay Plaza
Located in Section 164 and attached to the Fat Head’s Bar, the bet365 Parlay Plaza will provide a space for sports betting fans to gather in a newly branded experience and place wagers on the bet365 mobile app.
Fanatics
Experience your favorite sporting events at the Fanatics Sportsbook, located directly outside the Right Field Gate of Progressive Field. The Sportsbook is open daily, including home game days, and offers four (4) betting kiosks, a betting counter and seven (7) TV monitors. Must be 21+ to enter. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Digital MLB Ballpark App Promotions
New Era Bingo: Beginning in mid-April, play Bingo on the MLB Ballpark app for a chance to win New Era prizes throughout the season.
Uncrustables Kids Clubhouse
Come check out this rebranded hot spot for kids, featuring interactive activities for kids of all ages that include Slider’s Field and a 3D Guardians player cutout for photo ops.
Bark in the Park presented by Milk-Bone and Pup-Peroni
Take your dog out to the ballgame this season as the Guardians bring back Bark in the Park, presented by Milk-Bone and Pup-Peroni. For three games this season (April 23 vs. BOS, May 20 vs. NYM and June 18 vs. SEA), fans can purchase event tickets to bring their dogs to Progressive Field and receive treats from Milk-Bone and Pup-Peroni.
To enhance the fan experience at Progressive Field, the Guardians are excited to announce a new partnership with Zappy, a leading provider of portable phone charging solutions. Starting in 2024, fans will have the convenience of renting or purchasing portable chargers from designated Zappy stations located throughout Progressive Field. This initiative ensures Guardians fans can stay charged and Stay Positive™ throughout the ballpark without missing a moment of the game.
Holmes Made Foods
The Guardians and Holmes Mouthwatering Applesauce are proud to team up this season to promote the local business and their line of original applesauce. Founded by Shaker Heights native Ethan Holmes, the business has grown for the past decade to grocery stores across the country, earning awards and capital infusions to fuel business growth, as well as creating opportunities for entrepreneurs in the local community. Holmes Mouthwatering Applesauce will be available at Progressive Field concessions stands this upcoming season.
Cleveland Clinic
Cleveland Clinic will be the entitlement partner of the Cleveland Clinic Children’s Family Deck this season and will feature several new activations. As an extension of the Family Deck entitlement, Cleveland Clinic will be the presenting partner of the Guardians Family Value Pack ticket offer, with an annual donation of the ticket proceeds benefitting Cleveland Clinic Children’s. Guardians employees and Cleveland Clinic Caregivers are also teaming up in the community with a series of volunteer service days throughout the year.
Northern Ohio Hyundai Dealers
The Guardians are excited to announce this season a partnership with Hyundai for a Grand Slam Giveaway. One lucky winner will win an all-new, completely redesigned Hyundai Santa Fe if the Guardians hit a grand slam in the third inning. Hyundai Motor America, headquartered in Fountain Valley, California, is a subsidiary of Hyundai Motor Company of Korea. Hyundai vehicles are distributed throughout the United States by Hyundai Motor America and are sold and serviced through 841 dealerships nationwide, with 14 of those dealerships in Northern Ohio. You can enter today for your chance to win at HyundaiGrandSlam.com.
Sherwin-Williams
Sherwin-Williams will be the presenting partner of Cleveland’s Spanish radio broadcasts, which will be available for all 81 home games this season.
Planet Fitness
Planet Fitness extended its partnership with the Club this offseason. Under the renewed agreement, Planet Fitness will be the presenting partner of the Guardians Ballpark Pass. For more information on this exclusive offer, visit CLEGuardians.com/BallparkPass. Additionally, Guardians fans can join Planet Fitness for $0 down and get one (1) month of membership for free. Use promo code GUARDIANSBC for a Black Card® membership or GUARDIANS10 for a Classic membership to redeem this exclusive offer.
Paul Davis
Paul Davis, the Official Restoration Partner of the Cleveland Guardians, extended its partnership with the Club this offseason. Under the renewed agreement, Paul Davis will serve as the entitlement partner of the Paul Davis Pennant District. This expanded partnership will see Paul Davis enjoy a more prominent presence in-park, along with increased visibility on the Guardians radio network and social channels.
Surfside Iced Tea + Vodka
Surfside Iced Tea + Vodka is coming to Progressive Field for the 2024 season. Surfside is proudly made with Stateside Vodka, has 100 calories per can and zero bubbles. Fans aged 21 and over will be able to find Surfside throughout the ballpark and enjoy a Surfside Iced Tea + Vodka while cheering on the Guardians all summer long.
Petitti Garden Centers
Petitti Garden Centers, locally grown and family owned since 1971, is Northeast Ohio’s premier garden center experience, with nine locations serving the Greater Cleveland, Akron-Canton and Youngstown communities – with a tenth store opening Spring 2025 in Bath Township. This season, Petitti is the Guardians floriculture partner for the Left and Right Field Terraces, providing all of the flowering plants and ornamental grasses featured in these beautiful new gathering spaces.
Nestlé as the presenting partner of DEI Community Nights
The Guardians are excited to partner with Nestlé as a new corporate partner in 2024. Nestlé is the presenting partner of this year’s five community nights celebrated at Progressive Field. Both Nestlé and the Cleveland Guardians are committed to developing and maintaining an environment that embraces all forms of diversity, equity and inclusion while strengthening our impact within the Cleveland community.
Swagelok as the presenting partner of STEM Day
The Cleveland Guardians are excited to partner with Swagelok as a new corporate partner in 2024. Swagelok is the presenting partner of this year’s STEM Day, hosted at Progressive Field on May 8. Students will learn from various exhibitors, including Swagelok, the principles of science, technology, engineering and math and how they relate to the game of baseball.
Davey Tree as the presenting partner of Earth Week
Davey Tree and the Cleveland Guardians are excited to build on their existing Swing for the Trees partnership by celebrating Earth Week and Arbor Day at Progressive Field April 24-26. Both the Guardians and Davey Tree are committed to supporting Earth-friendly practices and initiatives.
Ticket Offers, Special Ticket Packages and Promotional Items
The following ticket offers have been announced for 2024:
College Student Ticket OfferCurrent undergraduate students can purchase $10 Upper Bleachers or Upper Reserved tickets to all regular season home games, excluding Opening Day. Using XNow verification, each student will receive a one-time-use code to purchase these discounted tickets. Learn more at CLEGuardians.com/students.
Senior Citizen Discount Ticket Offer presented by Medical Mutual
Senior citizens aged 60 and over can get $10-off Lower Box tickets for weekday afternoon games. After a quick verification process with XNow, seniors will receive a one-time-use code to purchase these discounted seats. Learn more at CLEGuardians.com/seniors.
Military Appreciation Discount Ticket Offer
The Guardians have partnered with GovX to offer members of the U.S. Military (active, retired, reserve, veteran) 15% off select tickets to Cleveland Guardians home games. After a quick verification process with GovX, members of the military will receive a one-time-use code to purchase these discounted seats. Learn more at CLEGuardians.com/military.
Family Value Pack benefitting Cleveland Clinic Children’s
For just $80, Family Value Packs include four tickets plus $40 of loaded value to use on merchandise and/or concessions. Plus, you can add up to four additional tickets for just $20 each, with each additional ticket adding $10 of loaded value. All Family Value Packs tickets are for seats located in the Family Deck and are available for Sunday through Thursday regular season games only. A portion of the proceeds will benefit Cleveland Clinic Children’s.
$15 District Ticket presented by Miller Lite
For just $15, the District Ticket includes a Standing Room Only ticket to the park with your first drink included (a 12 oz. domestic beer, Pepsi product or bottled water). Just have your ticket scanned at the bar to redeem your free drink.
Kids Ticket
Kids Tickets start at $10 for kids 12 and under with the purchase of an adult ticket. Tickets are for seats located in the Family Deck. Limit of two (2) Kids Tickets per adult ticket purchased. Standard fees apply.
Guardians Six Packs
Guardians Six Packs include six tickets to some of the biggest games of the year. Choose a theme pack (Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays or weekday afternoons) or build your own Six Pack with games that fit your schedule.
Guardians Flex Voucher Plans
Purchase 20 or 40 vouchers to redeem at any time throughout the regular season once you know which games fit your schedule. One voucher is equivalent to one single game ticket. You can redeem up to eight (8) vouchers for a single game.
2024 Special Ticket Packages
Special Ticket Packages are back for 2024. These include a limited-edition promotional item with the purchase of a select ticket. While regular promotions are available to a limited number of fans upon entry to the ballpark, Special Ticket Package items are ONLY available to fans who purchase a Special Ticket Package for that game. The following Special Ticket Packages have been announced for 2024:
May 4: Kent State University Cap
May 18: Armed Forces Cap
May 31: Asian American Pacific Islander T-Shirt
May 31: Baldwin Wallace University Cap
June 1: First Responders Cap
June 2: St. Ignatius High School Cap
June 5: Pickleball Paddle
June 5: Educators Night Tumbler
June 18: Peanuts “Schroeder” Bobblehead
June 19: Juneteenth T-Shirt
June 21: Pride Flag
June 22: Runners Cap
August 2: Swim Cap
August 14: Healthcare Night Tumbler
August 27: Peanuts “Peppermint Patty” Bobblehead
September 1: Cleveland State University Cap
September 13: Noche Latina Cap
Any additional Special Ticket Packages will be announced throughout the season.
2024 Promotional Items
The following player-inspired promotional items have been announced for 2024:
June 1: Steven Kwan Jersey courtesy of Marathon (15,000 fans)
June 22: Josh Naylor Bobblehead courtesy of Medical Mutual (15,000 fans)
July 6: Triston McKenzie Bobblehead courtesy of Car Parts Warehouse (15,000 fans)
July 20: Bo Naylor Jersey courtesy of Marathon (15,000 fans)
August 31: Andrés Giménez Jersey courtesy of Dollar Bank (12,500 fans)
Free Shirt Fridays
Every summer Friday at Progressive Field will be a Free Shirt Friday presented by Phantom Fireworks. Starting in late May, each home Friday will feature a different free t-shirt for the first 10,000 fans that enter the ballpark.
Community Activations and News
The Cleveland Guardians and the Community Impact team are continuing their dedication to improving communities across Northeast Ohio. These community efforts in 2024 include:
Guardians Youth Summer Camps
Cleveland Guardians Youth Summer Camps are back and better than ever in 2024, featuring a softball-only camp, a pair of two-day camps and an increased number of five-day camp locations across Northeast Ohio this summer. For $425 per camper, boys and girls between the ages of 5 to 14 can attend one of numerous camps options focused on providing an incredible Cleveland Guardians baseball and softball experience guaranteed to improve each young athlete’s ability to play the game. For more information or to register online, visit CLEGuardians.com/camps.
Guardians Fun At Bat program
Presented in partnership with USA Baseball and Ohio 529, the Guardians Fun At Bat program offers a free curriculum for elementary schools across Ohio to allow students the opportunity to learn about and experience the fun of America’s pastime. For more information, visit CLEGuardians.com/funatbat.
Guardians Youth Baseball and Softball Ambassadors
A host of new and returning Guardians players will join their teammates as 2024 Guardians Youth Baseball and Softball Ambassadors to support youth baseball and softball initiatives throughout the season. Returning ambassadors like José Ramírez, Shane Bieber, Andrés Giménez, Josh Naylor and more will work alongside first-year ambassadors like Stephen Vogt, Gavin Williams, Bo Naylor, Triston McKenzie and more.
Guardians Youth Baseball Clinics
The Guardians will host a trio of baseball clinics this summer to give local ballplayers ages 6-14 the opportunity to learn the game from some of its best. Cleveland baseball legends CC Sabathia and Kenny Lofton will each host their own clinic at CC Sabathia Field, with MLBPAA also making a stop in Cleveland for an event that will feature numerous MLB alumni. These clinics are free to attend for Play Ball! CLE participants, as well as for baseball players across Northeast Ohio.
Player Programs
Guardians player programs in 2024 include:
True2U
Triston McKenzie, Xzavion Curry and Steven Kwan, in partnership with the Cleveland Metropolitan School District (CMSD), mentor eighth graders at three different CMSD schools throughout the academic year, meeting monthly to spend time with students and give advice.
Guardians Chess Club
Steven Kwan and other Guardians teammates, in partnership with the Cleveland Metropolitan School District (CMSD), challenge local high school chess clubs to chess matches at the ballpark and at various CMSD schools.
Cooking With Naylor
Josh Naylor, in partnership with the Cleveland Ronald McDonald House (RMH), spends time with and cooks meals for patients and their families in the RMH kitchen.
Art with Andrés
Andrés Giménez, in partnership with Augusto Bordelois of Augusto Fine Art, joins 15 to 30 other participants for a drawing and/or painting class.
Triston’s Friday Fireworks
Triston McKenzie, in partnership with the Boys and Girls Club of Northeast Ohio, provides a group of local youth with tickets and meal vouchers to Guardians home Friday Fireworks nights.
Cleveland Clinic Program
Guardians President of Baseball Operations, Chris Antonetti, provides tickets, vouchers and gear for Cleveland Clinic patients and their families; additionally, Guardians players and Antonetti will meet with them at batting practice during their visit.