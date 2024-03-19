Guardians-A’s Opening Day starting pitchers: Bieber vs. Wood

For the next three seasons, his fastball velocity began trending in the wrong direction, dipping down to 91.3 mph in 2022 and ’23. Plus, his curveball wasn’t as effective as it was in his Cy Young campaign, and he began to throw it less. Bieber battled shoulder trouble in 2021 and then elbow problems in ‘23, which wasn’t helping his metrics. Once he fully recovered, he decided to go to Driveline this offseason to address these issues, and he’s suddenly looked like he’s returned to his peak form.