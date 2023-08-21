Guardians at a crossroads after series loss vs. Tigers

But then the Guardians traded away their hottest starter, Aaron Civale. The next day, Josh Bell was sent to Miami. Neither move should’ve been enough to take this club from a potential playoff team to a non-contender. Civale had a great July and was a much-needed veteran presence for a young rotation, but the starting five went on to thrive even after his departure. Bell may be finding more success with the Marlins, but he struggled to do that with Cleveland. Both of these moves helped plan for 2024, but in doing so, it was clear the clubhouse was rattled.