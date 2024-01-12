Guardians avoid arb with all 7 eligible players (sources)

It’s not until we get to the starters that more questions arise. For McKenzie, it’s all about health. He had a history of injuries in the Minor Leagues but had been durable for the Guardians through his first three seasons in the Majors. Last year, injuries were an issue again. He started the season with a shoulder strain that sidelined him until June. He made just two starts before elbow troubles kept him out again until the final week of the season. If he’s healthy in 2024, the Guardians know they can count on him. It’s just whether he can bounce back for an injury-free year that remains unknown.